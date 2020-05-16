511 put under surveillance in capital

Thiruvananthapuram

16 May 2020 21:33 IST

11 hospitalised in the district with virus symptoms

As many as 511 people were put under surveillance in the district on Saturday as part of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven persons were hospitalised in the district with disease symptoms. At the same time, two persons were discharged too.

Home quarantine

A total of 4,664 people are in home quarantine, while 381 people completed their isolation period without any symptoms.

Forty-seven people are under treatment in various hospitals. The number of those under surveillance in COVID care centres is 252.

As many as 118 samples were sent for tests. The results of 103 samples received were negative.

Screening tests were conducted on 13,347 people at various check-posts.

The Collectorate control room received 185 calls, and the Disha call centre 84.

The police registered 37 cases of lockdown violation in the city on Saturday. Twenty-three vehicles were seized for unnecessary travel. Petty cases were also registered against 170 people for not wearing masks.

Total lockdown today

On Sunday, no private vehicles will be allowed on the road owing to total lockdown.

Only two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers with passes will be allowed to travel, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyaya said.

Private vehicles on the roads for purposes other than medical services will be seized. But for shops stocking essential commodities, all shops will remain closed.

The police are continuing to keep a close watch on those in quarantine. Those include people who have come from other States, and on trains and flights.

Roads under the city Corporation such as Museum Junction-Vellayambalam; Kowdiar-Raj Bhavan-Vellayambalam; and Pattom-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar will be closed to traffic from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Vehicles transporting essential commodities and for essential needs only will be allowed.