511 new cases in Thrissur district

470 recover from the disease

A total of 511 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district on Wednesday while 470 people recovered from the disease.

There are 6,292 active cases in the district and 113 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts.

So far 63,994 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district and 57,220 people have recovered from the disease.

According to official statistics, 496 people, including three health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday. Of them, 75 patients are above the age of 60 and 38 children are below the age of 10.

In all 4,134 patients are under home observation. In all 188 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 6,038 samples were collected for the test on Wednesday.