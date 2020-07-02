₹51-crore special package for fallow-land farming

The State government has approved a ₹ 51-crore special package for taking up fallow-land farming under the Subhiksha Keralam food security programme, Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar said on Thursday.
Farming will be carried out on 12,500 hectares in the State under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-assisted package. Fallow-land farming is being taken up on 25,000 hectares under the Subhiksha Keralam initiative.
Earlier, local self-government institutions had earmarked funds for taking up farming on 12,500 hectares from their Plan fund. The special package of ₹51 crore is in addition to this amount, the Minister said.
The cultivation of paddy (2,500 hectares), banana (3,500 hectares), vegetables (3,500 hectares), tubers (2,500 hectares), pulses (250 hectares) and millets and cereals (250 hectares) will be taken up under the package.
The government expects to boost internal food production by an additional 1.88 lakh tonnes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath