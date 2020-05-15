51 arrive in Kannur from Delhi

As many as 51 persons, who came by the first special New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train and alighted at Kozhikode station, reached Kannur early on Friday morning.
Of these, 48 persons were sent to home quarantine and others were taken to observation centres.
153 in quarantine
A total of 355 expatriates have so far arrived in the district. Of these, 153 persons are in home quarantine and 198 have been shifted to Corona Care Centres. Four persons who showed symptoms of COVID-19 are under observation at hospital. They arrived from Dubai and Bahrain on May 12.
The expatriates arrived in 15 flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jeddah, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.
