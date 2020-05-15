Kerala

51 arrive in Kannur from Delhi

Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh staging a protest in front of the Collectorate in Kannur on Friday demanding permission to return to their home State.

Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh staging a protest in front of the Collectorate in Kannur on Friday demanding permission to return to their home State.  

As many as 51 persons, who came by the first special New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train and alighted at Kozhikode station, reached Kannur early on Friday morning.

Of these, 48 persons were sent to home quarantine and others were taken to observation centres.

153 in quarantine

A total of 355 expatriates have so far arrived in the district. Of these, 153 persons are in home quarantine and 198 have been shifted to Corona Care Centres. Four persons who showed symptoms of COVID-19 are under observation at hospital. They arrived from Dubai and Bahrain on May 12.

The expatriates arrived in 15 flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jeddah, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 9:22:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/51-arrive-in-kannur-from-delhi/article31595562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY