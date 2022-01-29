50,812 new COVID cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

29 January 2022 21:10 IST

47,649 recover from the disease

Kerala logged 50,812 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday when 1,10,970 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The case graph, as the data over the past week shows, is definitely beginning to stagnate and plateau, indicating that while disease transmission will continue unabated, the graph is not expected to surge dramatically.

The State’s active case pool now has 3,36,202 patients, of whom, 3.4% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The number of recoveries reported – this includes patients discharged from hospitals, field hospitals and those who completed home isolation – was the highest so far on Saturday at 47,649

The Health Department’s data says that during January 22-28, the average active cases were 2, 85,856, out of which an average of around 0.9 % were admitted in oxygen beds and 0.4% in ICUs. New cases increased by 57 % (1,19,062 cases), while active cases increased by 91% during this period, in comparison to the previous week.

Hospitalisations increased by 102% and ICU occupancy by 55%. Oxygen bed requirement rose by 1,594 during this period in comparison to the previous week

On Saturday, 1,386 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the State. Total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has shown a slender dip from 11,698 of Friday to 11,658 on Saturday, because of the good number of recoveries

ICU occupancy shows a definite rise again on Saturday and 46 people were newly admitted for ICU care. The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State now stands at 1,343, while ventilator occupancy dipped from 339 to 315.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 53,191, with the State adding 405 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

This includes 8 deaths which occurred in the last 24 hours, 311 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families. The department also declared 86 deaths which occurred much earlier, but which had remained undeclared till now due to incomplete documentation

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 59,31,945 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 11,103 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 6,647, Kozhikode 4,490, Kottayam 4,123, Thrissur 3,822, Kollam 3,747, Palakkad 2,748, Malappuram 2,996, Kannur 2,252, Alappuzha 2,213, Pathanamthitta 2,176, Idukki 1,936, Wayanad 1,593 and Kasaragod 966 cases.