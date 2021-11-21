5,080 new cases in State

7,908 recover from disease, Case fatality rate at 0.73 %

Kerala logged 5,080 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 53,892 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,01,004 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 37,495 with the State adding 196 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Sunday. These include 40 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 156 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Now that 8,579 deaths have been newly added to the official list of COVID deaths, the case fatality rate (CFR ) of Kerala, which used to be steady between 0.3 – 0.4 %, now stands at 0.73 %

The State’s active case pool has dropped below 60,000 and now has 58,088 patients, with 7,908 people reported to have recovered from the disease on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State now is 833, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped from 329 on Saturday to 317 on Sunday.

On Sunday the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 269. Hospitalisations have stabilised around the 5,000 mark and at present, 5,164 people are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 873 cases, Kozhikode 740, Thiruvananthapuram 621, Thrissur 521, Kannur 361, Kottayam 343, Kollam 307, Idukki 276, Wayanad 228, Pathanamthitta 206, Malappuram 203, Palakkad 175, Alappuzha 143 and Kasaragod 83 cases.