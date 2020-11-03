507 cases in Kottayam

03 November 2020 18:59 IST

As many as 507 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Tuesday

According to officials with the Health Department, all persons contracted the virus through local contact . The fresh cases include 88 persons above the age of 60 and 50 children.

With 69 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Erattupetta with 46 cases. Changanassery reported 25 cases while Mundakkayam witnessed 21 cases.

With 626 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5240 active cases.

