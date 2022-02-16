₹505 cr. KIIFB projects for health sector

The Health department has received sanction for new projects worth ₹505.55 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The Kottayam Medical College Hospital will get projects worth ₹28 crore, while the medical college hospitals in Kasaragod (₹31.7 crore) and Konni (₹18.72 crore). Several district and taluk hospitals have also been sanctioned various development projects.

This apart, the international Ayurveda research centre in Kannur will get an allocation of ₹114 crore.

Some of the proposed development projects, include the construction of a super specialty block at Kottayam Medical College Hospital, envisaged in eight floors at an area of 27,374 square metre.

The building proposes to house 362 beds, 11 operation theatres and 60 ICU beds.

The fund allotted for Kasaragod Medical College Hospital is for the completion and full-fledged opening of the hospital. As soon as the funds arrive, work on the projects would be taken up, the statement said.