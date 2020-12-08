5,032 new cases, positivity rate at 8.31 %

Thiruvananthapuram

08 December 2020 21:06 IST

State’s COVID case graph continues on an extended plateau

Kerala’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 reached 6,44,696 on Tuesday with the reporting of 5,032 new cases when 60,521 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate in the State is still relatively high, at 8.31 %, as the epidemic curve remains on the plateau it hit over a month ago.

On Tuesday, 4,735 recoveries were also reported.

The active case pool in the State, which is on a slow decline, touched 59,732 on the day. Till date, the State has reported 5,82,351 recoveries from COVID-19.

The addition of 31 more deaths to the official COVID death list has now put the State’s official cumulative COVID toll till date at 2,472 deaths.

Kottayam and Thrissur accounted for six deaths each, Ernakulam five, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram four each, Alappuzha two, while Wayanad, Kasaragod, Idukki and Kollam reported one death each.

Official estimates have put the number of critically-ill COVID patients in the State, who are currently undergoing treatment in ICUs in various hospitals at 840, with 206 requiring ventilator support.

Of the 5,032 new cases reported in Tuesday, 4,934 are considered to be locally acquired infections, while in the case of 98 persons, a history of travel outside the State has been reported. Among the locally acquired infections, the source of infection could not be pinpointed in the case of 517 infections, while health workers who contracted the infection numbered 37.

Among districts, Kottayam reported 695 cases, Malappuram 694, Thrissur 625, Ernakulam 528, Kozhikode 451, Palakkad 328, Kollam 317, Wayanad 284, Thiruvananthapuram 272, Alappuzha 241, Pathanamthitta 238, Kannur 207, Kasaragod 79 and Idukki 73 cases.