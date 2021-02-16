Kerala

503 new cases in Thrissur

A total of 503 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday while 494 people recovered from the pandemic.

There are 4,126 active cases in the district and 100 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 94,489 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 89,719 people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 491 people, including three health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday.

Of them, 83 people are above the age of 60 and 27 children are below the age of 10.

In all, 2,761 people are under home care.

75 admitted

A total of 75 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment of the COVID-19 on Tuesday. A total of 6,848 samples were collected for the test on Tuesday.

