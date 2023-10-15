501-member committee formed to organise North Malabar Boat Race on Kerala Day

October 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kasaragod

In a significant development, a 501-member committee has been convened to breathe life back into the North Malabar Boat Race, which had been forced to a standstill amidst post-COVID crisis. The event is slated to take place at the picturesque Tejaswini river in Kasaragod.

The North Malabar Water Festival will be held on Kerala Day.

MLA M. Rajagopalan inaugurated the committee’s formation meeting in the vicinity of the Kottapuram-Achamthurutti bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his address, the MLA called upon all stakeholders to unite in the spirit of cooperation and discipline to orchestrate the grand water festival successfully.

The committee, under the leadership of Mr. Rajagopalan as chairman and Lijo Joseph, secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council, as the convener, will ensure the triumph of the North Malabar Water Festival.

Distinguished patrons of this endeavor include the Tourism Department Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, district panchayat president P. Baby Balakrishnan, District Collector K. Inbasekar, District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, former MP P. Karunakaran, and district officials representing various political parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.