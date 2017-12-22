50,040 tonnes of paddy procured

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 50,040 tonnes of paddy from farmers in the district during the additional crop season (second crop season), which is nearing completion.

Supplyco has procured paddy from around 12,500 hectares of fields in Ambalappuzha, Kuttanad, and Karthikapally taluks in the district. “We have almost completed the procurement except from 100 acres under the Thakazhi agriculture office. So far, more than 5,000 loads of paddy have been procured in the district,” paddy marketing officer A.V. Suresh Kumar told The Hindu on Friday.

A highlight of this paddy season was the distribution of procurement price to farmers in a time-bound manner. Mr. Suresh said ₹72 crore had already been paid to farmers this season. The procurement price offered was ₹23.30. This includes the Minimum Statutory Price of ₹15.50 and the State Incentive Bonus of ₹7.80.

Normal harvest

After initial concerns over the possibility of lesser yield this time around, owing to heavy downpour and flooding, officials said that overall the harvest was normal. “On an average, 2.75 tonnes of paddy was expected to be harvested from one acre of field. In the initial days, the yield was below average. However, as per our latest assumption the production is likely to go up compared to the previous year’s figure,” Mr. Suresh said.

Problem of chaff

The procurement was done as per the registration made by farmers online. The government has made contract arrangements with mills for processing the paddy. However high content of chaff in the crop had led to millers showing reluctance in procuring paddy from a few places. Farmers had also voiced their concern over the use of digital moisture meters and weighing machines for examining the quality of paddy.

Meanwhile, Supplyco has started the online registration for the coming ‘puncha’ season. As many as 5,000 farmers have registered for the next harvesting season. It is expecting 32,000 farmers to register online for the puncha season.