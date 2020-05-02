50,000 works uploaded on SchoolWiki portal

The General Education Department’s Akshara Vriksham programme to encourage creative and intellectual abilities of students during the lockdown continues to receive an overwhelming response.
The content by students, published on KITE’s (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) SchoolWiki portal, has exceeded 50,000. These include stories, poems, and articles from students of Class 1 to 12.
All uploaded content can be seen on www.schoolwiki.in. Of these, poems are the highest in number (over 22,000), followed by articles (19,000) and stories (9,000).
In addition to these, KITE has drawn up a new programme titled ‘Muthodu Muthu’ to telecast select videos on the KITE VICTERS channel. For this, photos and videos may be sent to WhatsApp No. 8921886628 .
