Kerala

50,000 works uploaded on SchoolWiki portal

Akshara Vriksham to encourage students’ creative abilities

The General Education Department’s Akshara Vriksham programme to encourage creative and intellectual abilities of students during the lockdown continues to receive an overwhelming response.

The content by students, published on KITE’s (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) SchoolWiki portal, has exceeded 50,000. These include stories, poems, and articles from students of Class 1 to 12.

All uploaded content can be seen on www.schoolwiki.in. Of these, poems are the highest in number (over 22,000), followed by articles (19,000) and stories (9,000).

In addition to these, KITE has drawn up a new programme titled ‘Muthodu Muthu’ to telecast select videos on the KITE VICTERS channel. For this, photos and videos may be sent to WhatsApp No. 8921886628 .

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 10:40:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/50000-works-uploaded-on-schoolwiki-portal/article31491205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY