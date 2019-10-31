5,000 with criminal links in police

As many as 5,000 personnel in the Kerala Police have criminal links and the amendment to the Police Act will enable the authorities to take stern action against the tainted personnel, the Assembly was told.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran made the disclosure in the House while introducing the motion for reference to the subject committee the Kerala Police (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The Bill is to replace the Ordinance promulgated to amend Section 101 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

The amendment is to include 17 penalties against any police officer found guilty on completion of the departmental inquiry as a bar for promotion.

Inquiry report

Mr. Sudhakaran said the government would consider the inquiry report against the tainted officers and judgments from court. Such stern action would prevent the criminal-police nexus, he added.

Allaying fears of the UDF legislators, the Minister said the scope of promotion for the police officers would increase. “Those with criminal links cannot be entertained in the force. It is part of the purification of the force,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The Minister also introduced the motion for reference to the subject committee the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Bill, 2019. In his reply to the debate in the House, Mr. Sudhakaran urged the members not to get upset with the provisions of the Bill. “Misuse is everywhere. Even the Constitution is being misused.”

The Minister said the provisions were aimed at those taking the law into their hands and creating violence and causing damage to property during hartals. The provisions were aimed at collecting compensation from those indulging in violence, he pointed.

Earlier, Minister for Devaswom, Cooperation and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran introduced the motion for reference to the subject committee the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

All the Bills were later referred separately to the respective subject committees after heated debate in which encounter with Maoists, women’s entry to Sabarimala and the recent byelection results figured.