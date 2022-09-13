5,000 saplings to be planted in Wayanad

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
September 13, 2022 20:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The district Social Forestry wing of the Forest department and the Biodiversity Management Committee will jointly plant 5,000 saplings of various species in the district as a part of the social afforestation programme.

In the first phase, saplings of bamboo, guava, gooseberry, jamun, tamarind, and neem were distributed in nine local bodies in the district. Bamboo seedlings will be planted on riverbanks while the others will be planted on Revenue and private land with the support of MGNREGS workers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The project will be executed through the Kerala State Biodiversity Board and Revenue and Forest departments under the supervision of the District Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app