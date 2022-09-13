5,000 saplings to be planted in Wayanad

The district Social Forestry wing of the Forest department and the Biodiversity Management Committee will jointly plant 5,000 saplings of various species in the district as a part of the social afforestation programme.

In the first phase, saplings of bamboo, guava, gooseberry, jamun, tamarind, and neem were distributed in nine local bodies in the district. Bamboo seedlings will be planted on riverbanks while the others will be planted on Revenue and private land with the support of MGNREGS workers.

The project will be executed through the Kerala State Biodiversity Board and Revenue and Forest departments under the supervision of the District Collector.