500 fodder grass units to be launched

KOLLAM

17 November 2021 22:52 IST

A maximum of ₹16,000 will be given to farmers for setting up one unit on one-acre plot

As part of its efforts to make dairy farming profitable, the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB) is implementing a scheme to expand fodder grass cultivation through Kudumbashree units.

The scheme is being implemented in areas with a fairly good number of livestock and where Kudumbashree workers are very active in the dairy sector.

Advertising

Advertising

Five hundred units of fodder grass will be launched as part of the project and each unit will be a one-acre plot.

A maximum of ₹16,000 will be provided to farmers as per conditions for setting up one unit of fodder grass farm.

Selected members

While selected Kudumbashree members will be provided scientific training in fodder cultivation and maintenance, high-quality saplings of different fodder varieties will be made available by the KLDB. In addition, model fodder grass farms will be set up in seven districts of the State for showcasing the project.

A total of 100 model farms will be set up and a financial assistance up to ₹70,000 will be provided for setting up one-acre units. Fodder varieties suitable for selected areas will be distributed as per the project conditions.

At present Kerala produces only 50% of the fodder grass required for the State’s livestock.

Very often the farmers are unable to meet the dietary needs of their animals and are forced to buy expensive fodder.

The cost of production increases due to the need to purchase extra fodder and the project offers a permanent solution to the problem by cultivating the grass varieties.

The inauguration of the training programme for the beneficiaries selected under this scheme will be held on November 19. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the programme. Ittiva grama panchayat president Amritha will preside over the function. District panchayat president Sam K Daniel will inaugurate the distribution of planting material on the occasion.