50 years of Indo-Soviet treaty observed

Thiruvananthapuram

11 August 2021 18:47 IST

The 50th anniversary of the Indo-Soviet Treaty on Peace, Friendship and Cooperation was celebrated here under the auspices of the Russian House. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated the programme.

In his address, Mr. Anil said the treaty was an important factor in strengthening international peace security and cooperation. He said the treaty crowned the principles and consistent policy of the two countries aimed at cooperation and friendship and contributed to the consolidation of peace in Asia. “When India was facing issues in the region, the Soviet Union came out with a helping hand, which ultimately created peace in Asia,” he said.

In his keynote address, C.P. John said the cooperation between the two nations in the political, economic, cultural, technical and scientific fields had evolved successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan said that the treaty of 1971 was the foundation of the relationship between India and Russia and it had not lost spirit even in the present geopolitical situation.

Head, Department of Political Science, University of Kerala, Josekutty Abraham, Air Marshal (Rtd.) Pavan Kapoor, and Russian Association for Friendship with India Elizaveta Stupankaya, spoke on the occasion. Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and director of the Russian House in Trivandrum Ratheesh C. Nair presided over the meeting.