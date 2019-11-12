50 years of grooming artistes

The Chetana Group of Institutes, which has produced eminent artists in the music, film and media fields, is celebrating its silver jubilee.

Sathyan Anthikkad, film director, will inaugurate the opening day of the five-day jubilee celebrations on Wednesday. A series of media seminars/workshops and variety cultural programmes will be organised.

There would be performances by maestros in the fields of Carnatic music, Hindustani music, Western music, popular music, Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi, said Fr. Paul Poovathingal, chairman of the organising committee, here on Tuesday.

There was a time when singers, instrumentalists and composers were confined to church choirs.

The Chetana Centre for Culture and Communication identified such talents and brought them out through systematic training.

Esteemed alumni

The alumni of the Chetana include Stephan Devassy, Alphonse Joseph, and Justine Jose.

Chetana Sound Studios and Recording Arts, Chetana College of Media and Performing Arts, Chetana Music Academy, Chetana Media Institute, Chetana Sangeet Natya Academy, Chetana Music College, and Chetana National School of Vocology are the institutions under the Chetana group.

Carnatic concert

Carnatic concert by Padma awardee T.V. Sankaranarayanan is the highlight of the inaugural day.

Hindustani concert by Nabanita Chowdhary, Bharatanatyam by Saju George, popularly known as dancing priest, and a musical show by Chetana alumni will be the other attractions.

Chetana Silver Jubilee awards will be presented to singer S.P. Balasubhramanyam and sound designer Resul Pookutty on the concluding day on November 17. Yuvachethana awards also will be presented.

A programme by music directors Ouseppachan, Vidyadharan, Jerry Amaldev, Mohan Sithara and Sreevalsan J. Menon will mark the end of the five-day celebrations.

Madhu Balakrishnan, Pradeep Somasundaram, Afsal, Sudeep Kumar, Manisha, Jyotsna, Reena Murali and Chetana students will also participate in the event.