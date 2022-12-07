  1. EPaper
50-year-old tree translocated in Alappuzha

December 07, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A 50-year-old tree being translocated at Cheriya Kalavoor in Alappuzha.

A banyan tree, set to be felled for the widening of the National Highway (NH) 66 at Cheriya Kalavoor in Alappuzha, got a new lease of life on Wednesday. The 50-year-old tree, in front of the Kalavoor temple, was translocated to a safe place 20 metres away by the Alappuzha district administration with the assistance of experts from the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department. The tree was pruned before being relocated using JCB and a crane. Medicines have been applied to keep the tree alive. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Deputy Collector (land acquisition) Chandrasekharan Nair, and others were present to witness the translocation.

