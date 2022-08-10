50 sovereigns, ₹1 lakh stolen from priest’s house
About 50 sovereigns of gold and around ₹1 lakh were stolen from the house of a priest at Kooroppada, Kottayam, the other day.
According to the police, the burglary took place when the house owner, Fr. Jacob Ninan, and his family members had gone out for a prayer. According to the police, the thief had sprinkled chilli powder at the crime scene to evade forensic investigation.
The police, during a preliminary examination of the crime scene, recovered a portion of the booty from a nearby location. An examination of the crime scene also suggested that the thief had attempted to break open a couple of other vaults inside the house, though to no avail.
The Pampady police have booked a case and a detailed probe was on.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.