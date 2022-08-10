Kerala

50 sovereigns, ₹1 lakh stolen from priest’s house

About 50 sovereigns of gold and around ₹1 lakh were stolen from the house of a priest at Kooroppada, Kottayam, the other day.

According to the police, the burglary took place when the house owner, Fr. Jacob Ninan, and his family members had gone out for a prayer. According to the police, the thief had sprinkled chilli powder at the crime scene to evade forensic investigation.

The police, during a preliminary examination of the crime scene, recovered a portion of the booty from a nearby location. An examination of the crime scene also suggested that the thief had attempted to break open a couple of other vaults inside the house, though to no avail.

The Pampady police have booked a case and a detailed probe was on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2022 7:37:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/50-sovereigns-1-lakh-stolen-from-priests-house/article65754507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY