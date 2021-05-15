Kerala

50 oxygen concentrators donated

Suraksha, a non-profit organisation, has sent 50 oxygen concentrators to Visakhapatnam. These concentrators sourced from China were delivered to the Collector’s office on Friday and distributed to the KGH.

According to Raj Gorla of Suraksha, the decision to send the concentrators were taken after a discussion with District Collector V. Vinay Chand, who emphasised on the need to fight the raging pandemic.

Based in Miami, USA, Suraksha is currently involved in several other COVID response initiatives, including Oxygen Langars in Delhi and supplying concentrators, PPE kits and drugs to various hospitals and organisations across the country.

