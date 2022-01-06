50 more cases take Omicron tally to 280

Thiruvananthapuram

06 January 2022 19:49 IST

Fifty more COVID-19 cases in the State have been confirmed as due to the virus variant Omicron on Thursday. This takes the total number of Omicron cases detected so far in the State to 280.

The new cases were reported from Ernakulam (18), Thiruivananthapuram (8), Pathanamthitta (7), Kottayam and Malappuram (five each), Kollam (3), Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad (one each). A Coimbatore native who flew into the State from Egypt has also tested positive for Omicron.

Of the 280 cases, 30 cases were detected in contacts of primary cases. While 186 cases were reported in travellers from “low-risk” regions, 64 were from “high risk” regions.

