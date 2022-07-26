50 lakh flags to be supplied by Kudumbasree units

As many as 3,000 women in more than 500 tailoring units of the Kudumbasree Mission are preparing 50 lakh national flags to be hoisted in houses and educational institutions and offices across the State from August 13 to 15 as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

The flags costing ₹20 to ₹120 each will be prepared in seven different prescribed sizes and supplied to schools and local bodies that in turn will distribute them to houses. An official pressnote issued here said 300,000 flags were being stitched every day. More Kudumbasree units would be involved in the effort if the need arose.

The pressnote added that 45 lakh Kudumbasree members would also hoist the flag at their houses on August 13.