50 houses and 50 green autos distributed 

September 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

Santwana Sparsham of the Thrissur Archdiocese (Syro Malabar) is a model project that reflets its social commitment and care for the financially backward people in society, Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has said.

He was inaugurating the Santwana Sparsham project of the social welfare wing of the Thrissur Archdiocese (Syro-Malabar) here on Sunday in which 50 houses and 50 green auto rickshaws were distributed to financially backward families.

The programme was held in connection with the episcopal golden jubilee celebrations of Archbishop Emeritus Mar Jacob Thoomkuzhy. Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath presided over the function.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan received the documents of the land, which have been donated by people for the landless families. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty distributed keys of the green autos. He also distributed the loans for self-help groups.

Houses with an area of 500 sq.ft were bult with the support of various parishes and religious institutions. The 50 green autos will provide free travel for the cancer and renal patients for chemotherapy and dialysis to various hospitals. The auto owners can run service for their living during the rest of the time.

The houses and autorickshaw were distributed for families beyond the socio-religious lines.