50 govt. schools to get The Hindu In School under HPCL initiative

In support of academic initiatives to improve the knowledge, language proficiency and reading habits of students in government schools, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Friday launched a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme ensuring the free delivery of The Hindu In School Weekly Tabloid Newspaper in 50 select government schools in the northern Kerala region.

M.G. Naveen Kumar, Chief Regional Manager, HPCL, Kozhikode, inaugurated the initiative named “Empowering Young Minds” at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba. Najeeb Maliyekal, PTA president, chaired the event.

The CSR initiative will provide 15 copies of The Hindu In School Weekly Tabloid Newspaper every week to each of the selected schools and it will continue for 34 weeks till January 2020. Altogether, 25,500 copies will be distributed among the target group free of cost during the term.

The weekly newspaper will reach the students every Monday carrying news and events related to current affairs, science and technology, space mission, wildlife, quiz, puzzles, ecology, environment, history, heritage, international affairs, language and literature, biographies, art, personalities, psychology and sports. Students from Standards VI to XII will be the beneficiaries.

R. Biju, chief manager, HPCL, Kozhikode, and school headmistress P. Shadiya Banu were also present at the launch event.