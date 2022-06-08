50% cut in entry fee for senior citizens in tourism centres in Kerala

Special Correspondent June 08, 2022 07:36 IST

The government has announced a 50% concession in entry fee for senior citizens in all State-run tourism centres. The government order was issued in this regard on Tuesday. The decision follows a recommendation by the Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens of the Kerala Legislature for the period 2016-19. “This decision is part of elderly-friendly policies across all sectors in the State. This will encourage senior citizens to mix with society and get relaxed after keeping indoors during the pandemic,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.



