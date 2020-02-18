50 adventure tourism sites to be upgraded

Fifty major adventure tourism centres in the State will be upgraded to meet global standards, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

The Minister’s announcement came on Monday in the capital during the roll-out of a set of safety and security regulations to position the State as a secure and hassle-free destination for adventure-loving vacationers and nature buffs.

Noting that guidelines had been set for the conduct of 31 land, water, and air-based activities, the Minister said Muzhappilangad in Kannur, Kaapil in Varkala, and Wagamon in Idukki would be designated as adventure tourism centres. A proposal to set up adventure parks in all districts is also under the consideration of the government, as per the availability of land,” Mr. Surendran said.

Listing five ways of developing adventure tourism, he said the basic infrastructure in the existing spots needs to be developed first. This should be followed by identifying and developing new spots, promoting public-private ventures and creating a circuit connecting adventure tourism spots. Finally, it has be branded.

“Soft adventure parks have already been started in Veli, Kollam Asramam, Thenmala, Karalad in Wayand and Kottappuram. Preparations are in the final stages in Munnar to start paragliding activities. Besides, an Adventure Tourism Academy will be set up at Sasthampara near the State capital,” the Minister added.

Portal launched

Mr. Surendran also launched an online accreditation portal for qualified adventure activity providers (AAP) to register, based on the guidelines drawn up by Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), under the State Tourism Department. The validity of the registration is for two years.