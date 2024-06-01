ADVERTISEMENT

50 acres of land allotted for Idukki medical college hospital

Published - June 01, 2024 08:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has allotted another 50 acres of land for Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki. According to officials, the land has been allotted based on a proposal by the Idukki District Collector through the Land Revenue Commissioner. The land has been handed over to the Health and Family Welfare department (Medical Education) based on the Revenue department’s conditions.

According to officials, the additional land allotted can neither be used for any other purpose nor can it be leased out. The land should also be protected from encroachments. The land cannot be pledged to any financial institution.

The land will be revested with the Revenue department if any condition is violated, said officials.

In 2018, the Revenue department allotted 40 acres of land for the developmental activities of the MCH.

