5 trains depart with migrant workers

Railways operated five Shramik special trains from Kerala to Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar on Saturday for migrant workers stranded by the COVID-19-induced- lockdown.

The special trains, with 24 sleeper class coaches and two SLRs (seating-cum-luggage rake), commenced journey from the Thiruvanthapuram Central, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Tirur, and Kozhikode railway stations. Of the five, two are to Jharkhand and two to Bihar and one to Odisha.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran was present to see off 1,124 migrants who boarded the train from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Hatia in Jharkhand. The second special train was from Aluva to Khurda Road in Odisha and the third, from Ernakulam Town to Danapur in Bihar.

Two trains were operated for migrants held up in north Kerala. The special trains were from Kozhikode to Dhanbad in Jharkhand and from Tirur in Malappuram district to Danapur in Bihar.

Health screening

The District Collectors and District Police Chiefs of Thiuvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode, supported by labour officers, brought the migrants from their camps and houses. All were subjected to health screening before entering the railway stations.

As in the case of the first Shramik special operated from Aluva to Odisha on Friday, Railways handed over the tickets to the District Collectors, who will have to collect the money from the passengers and pay Railways. The Shramik special will accommodate 1,142 travellers on 24 coaches as social distancing norms have to be followed.

Meals and drinking water will be provided to the passengers by the States at the originating station. Railways will provide food during the journey with the assistance of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. The Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police will provide security for the travellers.

Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, Shirish Kumar Sinha said the Railway Board had made it clear that the rakes of the Shramik specials will return empty to the orginating railway station.

CM’s clarification

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that nobody could compel migrant workers to go home.

Only those who wanted to meet their family need to board the special trains operated by the Centre.

Mr. Vijayan said he had informed his counterpart in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, that the migrant worker who left for their home States had gone on their own volition and were welcome back anytime.

Many had chosen to go because of their desire to be with their relatives during the COVID-19 crisis. Kerala has not compelled any migrant worker to leave the State.

Kerala has ensured their welfare and provided them with food, shelter and medicines. The government has also ensured food and water for migrants travelling home by special trains.

He said Mr. Patnaik had thanked Kerala for taking care of its guest workers. A large section of the estimated 3.5 lakh workers were from Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the police would prosecute those who force migrant workers to leave Kerala.

He said only those who wished to go home need report at railway stations to board special trains to north India.