Kerala

5 tonnes of spoiled dates seized in Malappuram

Food Safety officials in Malappuram district of Kerala seized five tonnes of spoiled dates during raids conducted at different centres on Sunday. The dates worth ₹15 lakh were found to have been imported under a fake licence and were found spoiled.

As much as 4.9 tonnes of spoiled dates were seized from an agency at Athavanad near Tirur. The agency was closed down after it was found to have been functioning without licence. Officials destroyed the dates.

The raids followed a complaint by a consumer after he found that the dates he had bought from a shop at Perinthalmanna were spoiled and had worms in them. Spoiled dates were widely sold on offer by some shops in the district.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 1:03:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/5-tonnes-of-spoiled-dates-seized-in-malappuram/article32829821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY