5 tonnes of spoiled dates seized in Malappuram

They were found to have been imported under fake licence

Food Safety officials in Malappuram district of Kerala seized five tonnes of spoiled dates during raids conducted at different centres on Sunday. The dates worth ₹15 lakh were found to have been imported under a fake licence and were found spoiled.

As much as 4.9 tonnes of spoiled dates were seized from an agency at Athavanad near Tirur. The agency was closed down after it was found to have been functioning without licence. Officials destroyed the dates.

The raids followed a complaint by a consumer after he found that the dates he had bought from a shop at Perinthalmanna were spoiled and had worms in them. Spoiled dates were widely sold on offer by some shops in the district.