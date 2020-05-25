5 test positive in district

Five more COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday as the number of people affected maintained an upward trend with the influx of returnees from abroad and other States.

Three of those affected came from outside the State, while two others acquired the infection from known sources.

Among those who came from outside the State, a 29-year-old Poonthura native arrived from West Asia, while a 32-year old man from Sreekaryam and a 36-year old man from Kattakada came from Karnataka and New Delhi respectively.

The fourth patient, a Navaikulam native, aged 32, is an ambulance driver who is based in the Navaikulam primary health centre.

He had transported a COVID-19 patient to the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital.

A 13-year-old boy from Neyyattinkara was also diagnosed with the infection, a day after his family members were reported to have contracted the illness. The group had come from Mumbai a few days ago.

New set of cases

With the new set of cases, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hosptial has gone up to 29.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram City police booked two people who had come from other States for violating home quarantine. While one case was registered by the Medical College police against a person who came from Thiruneveli, another person who came from Bengaluru was booked by the Nemom police. The duo was relocated to an institutional quarantine facility.

The district administration placed 700 people under observation on Monday.

In all, 5,783 people were being monitored in the district. Among them, 4,914 people were quarantined in their homes.

Thirty people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms.

As many as 163 people entered the State through the Inchivila inter-State border on Monday.

These included 145 people who came from Tamil Nadu, eight each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and two from Telangana. Fifty of them came from COVID-19 red zone areas.