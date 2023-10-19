5 teachers of IIT Palakkad feature among world’s top 2% scientists

October 19, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Five faculty members of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad have been included on the latest list of the “world’s top two per cent scientists” released by Stanford University, California, US. Last year, IIT Palakkad had three of its teachers on the Stanford list.

The list features two distinctive categories: entire career until 2022 and for the single year 2022. In the first category, A. Seshadri Sekhar, Director of IIT Palakkad, and Jagadeesh Bayry, Professor at the Department of Biological Sciences and Engineering, have found a place. In this category, as many as 204,633 scientists were acknowledged worldwide.

In the ‘single year 2022’ category, four faculty members from IIT Palakkad made a significant mark. Apart from Prof. Bayry, Yugender Goud Kotagiri, Ramanujan Fellow from the Department of Chemistry; Abdul Rasheed P., DBT Ramalingaswami Fellow from the Departments of Chemistry and Biological Sciences and Engineering; and M. Sabarimalai Manikandan, Associate Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, were featured among the world’s top scientists.

IIT Palakkad officials expressed happiness at the improvement in the institution’s performance. “This remarkable accomplishment highlights the growing stature of IIT Palakkad in scientific research,” said Prof. Sekhar.

Stanford University releases data for the top two per cent of researchers across the world every year based on their research publications. “This achievement reaffirms our unwavering dedication to research and academic excellence,” said Prof. Sekhar.

