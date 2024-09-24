5 sustain burn injuries at Chittur crematorium

Five people sustain burn injuries following a gas leak at the gas crematorium managed by the Chittur-Thattamangalam Municipality on Tuesday. Divakaran, 60, Prabhakaran, 60, Rajagopalan, 76, Jayaprakash, 60, Nithin, 28, and Muthun, 25, were given treatment for burns at Government Taluk Hospital, Chittur.

They sustained the burn injuries as they were cremating the body of a person from Thattamangalam around 12 noon. The crematorium door was opened due to internal pressure and caused burns to those standing outside. There were about two dozen people in the vicinity when the accident took place.

Crematorium worker saved the situation by turning off the gas valve.

