GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5 sustain burn injuries at Chittur crematorium

Published - September 24, 2024 09:08 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Five people sustain burn injuries following a gas leak at the gas crematorium managed by the Chittur-Thattamangalam Municipality on Tuesday. Divakaran, 60, Prabhakaran, 60, Rajagopalan, 76, Jayaprakash, 60, Nithin, 28, and Muthun, 25, were given treatment for burns at Government Taluk Hospital, Chittur.

They sustained the burn injuries as they were cremating the body of a person from Thattamangalam around 12 noon. The crematorium door was opened due to internal pressure and caused burns to those standing outside. There were about two dozen people in the vicinity when the accident took place.

Crematorium worker saved the situation by turning off the gas valve.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.