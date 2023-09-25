ADVERTISEMENT

5 persons, including 4 women, killed in accident in Kasaragod

September 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including four women, were killed when a school bus collided with an autorickshaw they were travelling in at Badiyadka in Kasaragod at 5.20 p.m. on Monday

Of the five, four persons died on the spot. The auto driver succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital.

An officer of the Badiadka police station said, according to preliminary investigation, the bus was speeding and coming from the wrong direction around a curve and that led to the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was returning after dropping off schoolchildren. The school bus and the autorickshaw, which was badly damaged, were seized by the police.

The bus driver was in police custody and an FIR would be lodged soon, he said.

The four women were members of the same family, local people said.

The police identified the victims as auto driver A.H Abdur Rauf, 58, a resident of Mogral Puttur Mogar, Beefathima, 50, wife of Usman from Mogar, Beefathima, 60, wife of Sheikh Ali, Umm Halima, wife of Ismail, and Nafeesa, wife of Abbas, from Bellur.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US