5 persons, including 4 women, killed in accident in Kasaragod

September 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Five persons, including four women, were killed when a school bus collided with an autorickshaw they were travelling in at Badiyadka in Kasaragod at 5.20 p.m. on Monday

Of the five, four persons died on the spot. The auto driver succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital.

An officer of the Badiadka police station said, according to preliminary investigation, the bus was speeding and coming from the wrong direction around a curve and that led to the accident.

The bus was returning after dropping off schoolchildren. The school bus and the autorickshaw, which was badly damaged, were seized by the police.

The bus driver was in police custody and an FIR would be lodged soon, he said.

The four women were members of the same family, local people said.

The police identified the victims as auto driver A.H Abdur Rauf, 58, a resident of Mogral Puttur Mogar, Beefathima, 50, wife of Usman from Mogar, Beefathima, 60, wife of Sheikh Ali, Umm Halima, wife of Ismail, and Nafeesa, wife of Abbas, from Bellur.

(With inputs from PTI)

