HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

5 persons, including 4 women, killed in accident in Kasaragod

September 25, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including four women, were killed when a school bus collided with an autorickshaw they were travelling in at Badiyadka in Kasaragod at 5.20 p.m. on Monday

Of the five, four persons died on the spot. The auto driver succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital.

An officer of the Badiadka police station said, according to preliminary investigation, the bus was speeding and coming from the wrong direction around a curve and that led to the accident.

The bus was returning after dropping off schoolchildren. The school bus and the autorickshaw, which was badly damaged, were seized by the police.

The bus driver was in police custody and an FIR would be lodged soon, he said.

The four women were members of the same family, local people said.

The police identified the victims as auto driver A.H Abdur Rauf, 58, a resident of Mogral Puttur Mogar, Beefathima, 50, wife of Usman from Mogar, Beefathima, 60, wife of Sheikh Ali, Umm Halima, wife of Ismail, and Nafeesa, wife of Abbas, from Bellur.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.