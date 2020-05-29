5 more, including 2 remand prisoners, test positive in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 May 2020 21:44 IST

Two came from abroad, while one from another State

Five more persons, including two remand prisoners, tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday.

Two of those who tested positive came from abroad, while one from another State. As many as 647 were newly put under observation in the district on Friday, while 277 completed their quarantine period. As many as 8,734 are under observation now.

The two remand prisoners were nabbed over different cases on May 25 in the Venjaramoodu police station limits, where a person arrested in an illicit liquor case had tested positive earlier this week.

Among the two, a 50-year-old accused from Kalamachal, was arrested over a scuffle. The second person, aged 30 from Mukkudil, was arrested on charges of physically assaulting his wife and setting fire to their house.

30 officers in quarantine

“Following the previous COVID-19 case involving a remand prisoner, 30 officers from the Venjaramoodu station had gone into quarantine. Now, 13 more officers who were on the alternate duty, have also gone into quarantine, leaving only 3 police personnel there. Personnel from other subdivisions will be deployed for the station. The contacts of the two in places including Manikkal, Vamanapuram and other areas are being tracked. Some of these will turn into containment zones,” said a police officer.

The two of them who were lodged in the Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram subjails were shifted to the Medical College Hospital. Jail officials who were on duty have also gone into quarantine.

Among the other three who tested positive, the 40-year-old from Kadinamkulam arrived from Kuwait on May 26 at the Karipur International Airport. The person is now under treatment at the Mancheri Medical College Hospital.

The 35-year old from Chempazhanthy arrived from Muscat on May 23 and was at an institutional quarantine centre. The 20-year-old Pulluvila native arrived in a train from Delhi on May 22 and was under observation.

A total of 244 samples were sent for tests on Friday. The results of all the 285 samples received on Friday were negative. Screening tests were conducted on 4,738 people in 2,319 vehicles at various check-posts. At the collectorate control room, 211 calls were received.

Special drive

The city police launched a special drive on Friday to check vehicles violating the lockdown restrictions in different areas, and action was taken against the owners of 658 vehicles.

Cases were charged under the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 against 17. Petty cases were also charged against 271 who were found to be not wearing masks in public.