Kerala

5 more cases in Idukki

Five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Monday. With these, the total number of active cases rose to 52. Those tested positive were a 25-year-old man from Peruvanthanam who returned from Madurai on June 17; a 65-year-old and 50-year-old couple who came to Karunapuram from Cumbom in Tamil Nadu on June 16; a 31-year-old man from Moolamattam who is working in Thrissur veterinary hospital; and a 24-year-old man from Nedumkandam who returned from Abu Dhabi on June 17, said the district medical officer.

The police on Monday registered 12 cases for violation of rules regarding social distancing in the district. There were 483 persons under quarantine in the district.

