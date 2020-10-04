Five lakh students enrolled in Kerala govt. schools: Pinarayi Vijayan

Focus is on modern facilities, says CM

Five lakh new students have enrolled in government schools in Kerala in the last three years with the focus on upgrading them as “Centres of Excellence” with modern facilities, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though in the past there were discussions in society about closure of government schools, now these were being improved, resulting in them attracting more students, he said.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking after dedicating 90 schools as “Centres of Excellence” and laying the foundation stone virtually for 54 school buildings on Saturday as part of the government’s Public Education Rejuvenation Campaign to protect the public education system in the State.

He said the government was implementing changes in the field of school education keeping in mind the next generation.

