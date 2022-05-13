₹5-lakh prize money for Kerala football team

Cabinet decides to compensate four fishermen who lost boat in Ockhi cyclone

Cabinet decides to compensate four fishermen who lost boat in Ockhi cyclone

The State Cabinet has decided to reward the Kerala football team which won the Santhosh Trophy.

All 20 players in the team and the chief coach will be given a reward of ₹5 lakh each. The assistant coach, manager and goal keeper trainer will be given a reward of ₹3 lakh.

The Cabinet which met on Friday also decided to compensate the four fishermen who lost their boat and fishing nets during the Ockhi cyclonic storm in November 2017.

A total of ₹24,60,405 will be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for Brijin Mary of Poonthura, Kejin Bosco of Pozhiyoor, Romal of Vallakkadavu and Mathews of Pozhiyoor.

New posts

The Cabinet also decided to create some new posts. Accordingly, one post each of Company Secretary and General Manager will be created at the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

One contract post of Chief Marketing Officer of public sector IT Parks will also be created. This will be a contract post for a period of five years.

The Cabinet has also approved the creation of 31 posts of women civil excise officers in various districts, as part of the efforts to increase the representation of women in the Excise department.

Pay revision

The government has also decided to implement the pay revision of the employees of State Pollution Control Board, with effect from July 1, 2019.

The government has also decided to allow State government institutions and companies, local self-government institutions and the statutory boards/societies/apex cooperatives under the government, to participate in the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform for settling the bills of micro/small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and distributors of good and services.

TReDS is an electronic platform for facilitating the financing/discounting of trade receivables of MSMEs through multiple financiers. An initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the main objective of the TReDS platform is to address the critical needs of MSMEs, that of encashing receivables on time and eliminating credit risk.