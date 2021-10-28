₹5 lakh for next of kin of dead in floods

Thiruvananthapuram

28 October 2021 00:07 IST

The Cabinet has decided to indemnify the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent floods. The Government would extend them ex-gratia financial assistance of ₹5 lakh.

Those who have lost their homes and property to flood and mud slip will get ₹10 lakh each. The aid also covered living on public land without a title deed.

The Cabinet tasked the State Disaster Management Authority to notify worst-hit localities as disaster zones to channel the relief funds.

The Government would follow the 2019 template in extending financial aid to damaged houses. It would re-issue certificates and revenue documents lost to mud slips and surging storm waters.