₹5 lakh for next of kin of dead in floods

The Cabinet has decided to indemnify the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the recent floods. The Government would extend them ex-gratia financial assistance of ₹5 lakh.

Those who have lost their homes and property to flood and mud slip will get ₹10 lakh each. The aid also covered living on public land without a title deed.

The Cabinet tasked the State Disaster Management Authority to notify worst-hit localities as disaster zones to channel the relief funds.

The Government would follow the 2019 template in extending financial aid to damaged houses. It would re-issue certificates and revenue documents lost to mud slips and surging storm waters.


