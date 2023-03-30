ADVERTISEMENT

5 kg of gold seized at Karipur airport

March 30, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officers seized five kg of smuggled-in gold from five passengers who arrived from the Gulf at the Calicut international airport, Karipur, on Thursday.

Shafeek, 31, Rameez, 28, Fatah, 29, who arrived from Jeddah on SpiceJet flight SG-42 were caught with three capsules of gold compound each. They belong to Malappuram. Each of them carried 1,060 gm of gold in their rectum.

Akbar, 41, who arrived on Air India Express flight IX-398 from Jeddah was caught with three capsules of gold compound weighing 802 gm. He is also from Malappuram. Mashoor, 31, who arrived from Bahrain on Gulf Air flight GF-260, was caught with four gold compound capsules weighing 1,169 gm. He too had hidden the capsules in the rectum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials said that a total of 5.151 kg gold compound was seized from the five passengers. Officials said that six people had tried to attack them and snatch the seized gold when they were bringing three of the detained passengers. The police arrested them on a complaint by the Customs officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US