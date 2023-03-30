HamberMenu
5 kg of gold seized at Karipur airport

March 30, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officers seized five kg of smuggled-in gold from five passengers who arrived from the Gulf at the Calicut international airport, Karipur, on Thursday.

Shafeek, 31, Rameez, 28, Fatah, 29, who arrived from Jeddah on SpiceJet flight SG-42 were caught with three capsules of gold compound each. They belong to Malappuram. Each of them carried 1,060 gm of gold in their rectum.

Akbar, 41, who arrived on Air India Express flight IX-398 from Jeddah was caught with three capsules of gold compound weighing 802 gm. He is also from Malappuram. Mashoor, 31, who arrived from Bahrain on Gulf Air flight GF-260, was caught with four gold compound capsules weighing 1,169 gm. He too had hidden the capsules in the rectum.

Customs officials said that a total of 5.151 kg gold compound was seized from the five passengers. Officials said that six people had tried to attack them and snatch the seized gold when they were bringing three of the detained passengers. The police arrested them on a complaint by the Customs officials.

