5 Kerala MLAs test positive amid session

Five members of the Legislative Assembly in Kerala, all of whom had attended the current session, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Legislators K. Ansalan (Neyyattinkara) and K.D. Dasan (Koyilandy) are admitted to the government medical college hospital here, while E.S. Bijimol (Peerumade) and M. Mukesh (Kollam) are said to be in home isolation. Unconfirmed reports said Vamanapuram MLA D.K. Murali has also tested positive.
All these MLAs had attended the Assembly session which began on January 8. Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan, who had tested positive earlier, is still convalescing. The Budget session is expected to go on till January 22. The session, which was earlier planned till January 28, was cut short by the Speaker, considering the COVID-19 situation.
Indoor gatherings are considered to be the highest risk factor for COVID-19 spread and disease transmission occurs faster and far and wide in air-conditioned environment.
It has been noticed that most MLAs either wear their masks on their chin or the masks are pulled down every time one rises to speak, which can be quite risky behaviour, it is pointed out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath