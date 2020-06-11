5, including 4 from family, test positive

Five more Non-Resident Keralites, four of them belonging to a family that came from Delhi on June 6, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district touched 121, including 37 who have been cured of the disease.
A 40-year-old man from Payyanamon, his 36-year-old-wife who was working as a nurse in a Delhi hospital and their two daughters, aged seven and five, tested positive for the viral infection. The fifth patient is a 27-year-old woman from Koipram who came from Mumbai on May 30.
A total of 120 persons, including 78 patients, are under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals and at a Firstline Treatment Centre in the district as on Thursday.
