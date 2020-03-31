5 held for illicit brewing of liquor

The Arthunkal police on Tuesday arrested five people and seized 30 litres of ‘koda’ (undistilled spirit) from a house at Thyckal.
The arrested have been identified as Navaroji, 48, of Cherthala South, Vishnu, 27, of Pattanakkad, and Arun Babu, 27, Jitheesh, 38, and Omkarji, 25, all from Kadakkarappally. They were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.
At Ramakkalmedu
A Correspondent writes from Idukki: The Excise Department seized 600 litres of ‘koda’ kept for illicit brewing of arrack near Ramakkalmedu on Monday. The seizure followed a tip-off that illicit brewing was going on after liquor shops in the border areas were closed down. An official of the Excise Department said it was on the lookout for who was behind it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.