Kerala

5 held for illicit brewing of liquor

The Arthunkal police on Tuesday arrested five people and seized 30 litres of ‘koda’ (undistilled spirit) from a house at Thyckal.

The arrested have been identified as Navaroji, 48, of Cherthala South, Vishnu, 27, of Pattanakkad, and Arun Babu, 27, Jitheesh, 38, and Omkarji, 25, all from Kadakkarappally. They were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.

At Ramakkalmedu

A Correspondent writes from Idukki: The Excise Department seized 600 litres of ‘koda’ kept for illicit brewing of arrack near Ramakkalmedu on Monday. The seizure followed a tip-off that illicit brewing was going on after liquor shops in the border areas were closed down. An official of the Excise Department said it was on the lookout for who was behind it.

