5% grace marks for Little KITEs members

The government has sanctioned 5% grace marks in the SSLC examination from 2019-20 onwards for Little KITEs members who have secured A grade.

Little KITEs IT clubs are a KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) initiative implemented in high schools as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. All Little KITEs members have been provided with certificates with grades A, B and C based on the scores received for participation in training programmes, completion of assignments, attendance and specific evaluation, said K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE.

Novel activities

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath said the government had taken such a decision considering the novel activities undertaken by the Little KITEs members in ensuring effective use of the ICT equipment provided in high-tech schools and the ICT activities, including ICT training given not only to fellow students but also to the public.

The Little KITEs members who are selected through an aptitude test are given training in areas such as electronics, animation language computing, artificial intelligence, robotics and cybersafety every Wednesday without any disruption to classes. The training is conducted using modules developed at the State level.