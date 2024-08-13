₹5 crore sanctioned for Pozhiyoor fishing harbour

Giving a major boost to the fisheries sector in the capital district, the State government has begun steps to commence the work on the proposed fishing harbour at Pozhiyoor, a long-pending demand of fishermen in the area.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan on Tuesday informed that the State government had sanctioned ₹5 crore earmarked in the last BBudget for constructing the fishing harbour.

It is estimated that the port project will cost ₹343 crore. A 65-m breakwater will be constructed first. According to the Minister, priority will be given to coastal protection and to address the loss of working days of fishermen who find it hard to bring the vessels to shore during rough sea season.

The new fishing harbour will be constructed adjacent to the Vizhinjam International Seaport.